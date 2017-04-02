Sam Hunt Serenades Fiancée Hannah Lee Fowler at the 2017 ACM Awards, and Country Music Fans Might Never Be the Same

Be still, our beating hearts.

Sam Hunt kicked off the 2017 ACM Awards on Sunday evening in Las Vegas with a performance of "Body Like A Back Road," and it's quite possible we'll be talking about the special moment he shared with fiancée Hannah Lee Fowler for weeks to come.

The recently engaged recording artist descended from the T-Mobile Arena stage to serenade Fowler, and from the looks of her expression, she had no idea what to expect. Let's just say viewers at home could see Hannah blushing through their TV screens as Sam serenaded his ladylove, before planting a smooch on her forehead and continuing the song.

Too cute!