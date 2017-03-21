Meghan Markle Reveals Her Beauty Pet Peeve

Meghan Markle wouldn't change a thing about herself.

The Suits actress is biracial, and growing up she never felt different from anyone else until the outside world made her feel like she didn't belong. In a new feature on beauty and diversity for Allure, Markle opens up about how she experienced "colorism" growing up and explains why it made her feel prouder than ever about her skin tone.

"I have the most vivid memories of being seven years old and my mom picking me up from my grandmother's house. There were the three of us, a family tree in an ombré of mocha next to the caramel complexion of my mom and light-skinned, freckled me," she explains. "I remember the sense of belonging, having nothing to do with the color of my skin. It was only outside the comforts of home that the world began to challenge those ideals."