Mischa Barton Confirms She's the Victim of "Revenge Porn": "My Absolute Worst Fear Was Realized"

UPDATE: Mischa Barton has had a victory in court today after a judge ruled that her ex must return all explicit materials back to her and not release any of them, E! News has learned. Both parties also agreed to a no-contact clause and must remain at least 100 yards away from one another.

________

The actress told reporters Wednesday that her "absolute worst fear was realized" when she learned an ex had filmed an explicit video of her without her consent and that the images were being shopped around.

The O.C. actress and her lawyer Lisa Bloom gave a press conference over the matter, which followed a tabloid report a day earlier about a sex tape. Barton has obtained an emergency restraining order against two exes, who she has not named publicly, over the "revenge porn" and also filed a police report.

The Los Angeles Police Department tells E! News in a statement: "A report was taken yesterday at the West LA police station. It is currently under review (the police report) and they are going to establish what entity of the department is going to conduct a throughout and formal investigation"

Barton further told reporters at the law offices of the Bloom Firm, "I just want to say I've been through an incredibly hard and trying time. This is a painful situation and my absolute worst fear was realized when I learned that someone I thought I love and trusted was filming my most intimate and private moments without my consent, with hidden cameras. And then I learned something even worse—that someone is trying to sell these videos and make them public."