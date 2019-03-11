Inside Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Early Fame & Roller Coaster Relationships: Riding Parallel Tracks Headed to the Same Station

While celebrities dating other celebrities is about as common as it gets in the universe known as Hollywood, it's still a bit of a rarity when two full-blown supernovas collide.

But that is what has happened with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez—she the singing, dancing, acting and business multi-threat known simply as J.Lo, and he a World Series-winning, three-time American League MVP who at one time was the highest-paid player in baseball who also has himself a jaunty nickname in A-Rod.

Seriously, where were these two hiding from each other? Aside from separate yachts?

They're both native New Yorkers, both from humble beginnings, both parents of two. They both bring to the table inimitable talents, international fame, wealth beyond belief—and very public relationship histories that are as storied, twisty-turny and tabloid-friendly as they come.

Since respectively making names for themselves in the 1990s, they've also each experienced intense professional highs and lows, while evincing similarly wavering levels of devotion and commitment over the years in their personal lives. But until two years ago, they were mostly famous ships in the night, one going through this while the other was going through that.

Now that Lopez and Rodriguez are engaged, it feels as if all roads, no matter how circuitous, were leading them to each other all along.