These Kids Interrupting Their Father's BBC Interview Still Have Us Laughing 4 Years Later

Ahh, the hardships of working from home.
Robert Kelly, a political science professor at Pusan National University in South Korea, was giving a video interview with the BBC in 2017 when his adorable but boisterous toddler daughter busted into his office. Kelly did his best to keep his daughter out of the video while trying to maintain his composure, but she quickly became the star of the interview, until a baby also busted into the room in a baby walker.
The BBC interviewer was quickly amused by the whole bit, especially because Kelly tried to carry on with the interview even after delivering a bit of a stiff arm to his daughter.
Fast-forward to today and the video remains just as hilarious, iconic and relatable thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
With the four-year anniversary hitting on Wednesday, March 10, fans can't help but notice that the professor's daughter is older and wiser. In addition, she's already mastering the violin.
As Kelly proudly shared on Twitter, "BBC Daughter plays 'Jingle Bells.'"
As for that unforgettable clip, many fans won't forget the LOL-filled moments on live TV. "I think one of your children's just walked in," the interviewer said in the clip, trying to contain his laughter.
Eventually, a frantic-looking woman barged into the room to corral the kids out of their dad's office. The woman grabbed the toddler by the hand while simultaneously trying to roll the baby in his walker out of the room, and despite what must be high stress levels, the Internet could not get enough of the family. The clip went viral and launched hilarious memes.
Ultimately, everyone had a good laugh after the interview ended!
In fact, Kelly was able to recreate his viral moment in an ad for Twitter in November 2020.
(Originally published on Friday, March 10 2017 at 8:47 a.m. PST)