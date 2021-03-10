These Kids Interrupting Their Father's BBC Interview Still Have Us Laughing 4 Years Later

Watch : Most Viral TikToks of 2020: VidBits

Ahh, the hardships of working from home.

Robert Kelly, a political science professor at Pusan National University in South Korea, was giving a video interview with the BBC in 2017 when his adorable but boisterous toddler daughter busted into his office. Kelly did his best to keep his daughter out of the video while trying to maintain his composure, but she quickly became the star of the interview, until a baby also busted into the room in a baby walker.

The BBC interviewer was quickly amused by the whole bit, especially because Kelly tried to carry on with the interview even after delivering a bit of a stiff arm to his daughter.

Fast-forward to today and the video remains just as hilarious, iconic and relatable thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the four-year anniversary hitting on Wednesday, March 10, fans can't help but notice that the professor's daughter is older and wiser. In addition, she's already mastering the violin.