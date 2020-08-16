Famous Exes Who Kept Working Together After Breakups: The Good, the Fine and the Awkward

So far, Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead's HGTV empire has proved to be split-proof.

Almost four years after the Flip or Flop stars separated, their hit real estate reality show has been renewed for a ninth season, still featuring the now amicably divorced co-parents as they buy, fix up and sell houses—ideally at a profit—in Orange County, Calif.

There's just something viewers love about Tarek and Christina (who used to go by El Moussa, but has since remarried) working together, and they astutely decided that the end of their seven-year marriage shouldn't mean the end of their business as well. And while HGTV has remained invested in the brand they built together, the exes each have their own spin-offs too, with Christina on the Coast due back for a third season and Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa recently renewed for a second.

"Work is going really well," Christina told People in April. "We're on a break right now, obviously, with everything that's happening, but prior to that it was great. We're filming season nine, which seems crazy! Who would have thought? But our crew, everyone, we're all very close."