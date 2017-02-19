Leave Chris Crocker Alone—He Refused to Watch Britney Ever After

Leave the guy who told you to "leave Britney alone" alone.

Chris Crocker, who became a viral sensation 10 years ago after he posted a video in which he tearfully defended Britney Spears following her botched comeback performance at the 2007 MTV VMAs, refused to watch Lifetime's Britney Ever After movie, which premiered Saturday.

Some fans had asked him about his thoughts on the biopic, which was not produced with the singer's cooperation.

"Not to be mean, but way too many asking my opinion on Britney Ever After, " he tweeted Saturday. "I am not watching anything not Brit approved. Sorry."