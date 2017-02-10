How Playing Undead Made Drew Barrymore Feel More Alive

"It is," she said. "Sometimes we lose our confidence or our life goes one way when we thought it was going to go another. If you can make that empowering, and have this sort of great feminist excitement and enthusiasm that you had maybe previously lost—I got to have that through Shelia and I love her for it. And she was so fun to be—she is fun."

Shelia, after throwing up massive amounts of green vomit and what looks like an organ, becomes a zombie. She loses all of her self-consciousness and lives with abandon, whether that means telling off a neighbor or saying yes to a night out.

But back to that vomit for a second. There was a ton of it, which you can see in the trailer above, a whole room worth. And it covered Olyphant and Barrymore. Not even those involved are entirely sure what it was made out of.