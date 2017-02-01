E! News' Zuri Hall Weighs In on Alicia Keys' Bare-Faced Beauty With Ladies of The Talk

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Feb. 1, 2017 5:36 PM

Alicia Keys rocks her au naturel look like nobody's business, but would you ever dare to go bare?

That's the question E! News' very own Zuri Hall posed during her appearance on The Talk Wednesday. Zuri and the co-hosts weighed the pros and cons of going makeup free in public, and their answers might surprise you. 

As for how long Sara Gilbert could go without mascara or bronzer, she claims, "I'd go 23 hours, like the moment I leave here until the start of the next taping. I think [Alicia] is so amazing, she's so gorgeous. If I took my makeup off and I looked like her, I would never wear makeup. I feel like I shouldn't need to wear makeup, but I do feel a little insecure on TV."

Watch

Alicia Keys Spills on Son Egypt's 6th Birthday Party

Aisha Tyler explained her take, telling Zuri and the rest of the ladies, "The other side of wearing makeup all the time is you feel more insecure when you don't have makeup. All of a sudden you see your face, 'Ugh!' there's something wrong with you, and there's nothing wrong with you."

When it comes to guest co-host Hilary Duff, she raised one major, time-saving advantage to ditching makeup. "Can you imagine how much time you'd have in your day if you never wore makeup? You'd have so much more time to do things!"

As for Sheryl Underwood, she tried Alicia's beauty routine (or lack thereof), and decided, "I'm really digging what she's doing."

To find out whether or not Zuri would take a dip in the bare-faced pool, watch the rest of her segment on The Talk above!

