What the 2016 Oscar Winners Did After Their Victories

Leonardo DiCaprio, Best Actor in a Leading Role (The Revenant)

DiCaprio hinted at his next undertaking during his acceptance speech. "Making The Revenant was about man's relationship to the natural world—a world that we collectively felt in 2015 as the hottest year in recorded history," he said. "Our production needed to move to the southern tip of this planet just to be able to find snow. Climate change is real—it is happening right now."

Calling climate change "the most urgent threat facing our entire species," DiCaprio implored people around the world "to work collectively together and stop procrastinating." The actor continued, "We need to support leaders around the world who do not speak for the big polluters, but who speak for all of humanity, for the indigenous people of the world, for the billions and billions of underprivileged people out there who would be most affected by this."