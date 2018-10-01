A Career High Note: How Singing Can Lead Bradley Cooper to Golden Globes Glory

When a star successfully belts it out on the silver screen, they might as well prepare their Golden Globes speech.

After more than seven decades, the annual awards ceremony continues to honor the Hollywood risk-takers who test their professional fate with a movie musical. While projects in the genre are not frequent nor guaranteed hits, when stars hit all the right notes with their cinematic song and dance, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association notices and honors them accordingly, many for the first time in their careers.

With 2016's standout musical comedy, La La Land, racking up countless accolades, including seven Golden Globe nominations at the 74th annual show, the industry had its eyes glued to the film's leads Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, both of whom had not yet won a statue in their lengthy careers. Lo and behold, when it came time to announce the winners for Best Actress and Actor in a Musical or Comedy, their names were called and they exited The Beverly Hilton as first-time victors.