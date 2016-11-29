How the Pirelli Calendar Is Highlighting True Beauty & Exposing the Unfair Expectations Placed on Women

Sometimes the most important conversations are started in the unlikeliest of arenas.

The unveiling of the 44th Pirelli Calendar occurred this morning and, once again, the creators have taken the temperature of the feminine landscape and delivered accordingly when it comes to encapsulating what's classic, current and on the horizon all at once.

Leave it to the tire company to roll with the times, right?

A year after breaking its own mold by featuring women of all ages who are famous for their cultural impact rather than how scantily clad they get on their Instagrams, the 2017 Pirelli Calendar is an all-actress (and one professor) edition—and none of the images by famed photographer Peter Lindbergh that made the final cut have been airbrushed or retouched in any way.