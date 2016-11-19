Olivia Munn Has the Best Reaction After Wearing the Exact Same Dress as Jennifer Lopez

Ain't it funny how two Hollywood stars can pick out the exact same dress.
Just a few short days after Jennifer Lopez heated up the latest issue of Harper's Bazaar, another celebrity found themselves wearing one of the dresses seen in the photo shoot.
On Saturday afternoon, Olivia Munn attempted to snap a selfie in her colorful dress before realizing the "On the Floor" singer was all about that look earlier in the week.
"I tried this dress on the other day and then saw @jlo wearing it in a magazine and thought ‘Oh, THAT'S what it's supposed to look like,'" Olivia joked on Instagram with a side-by-side comparison.
In Olivia's defense, J. Lo had perfect lighting, a picture-perfect background and Mark Seliger behind the camera.
As for Olivia, she had the background of a closet and a standard iPhone for her shoot.
Perhaps the realization happened at the perfect time. What if Olivia was going to wear the dress to the 2016 American Music Awards on Sunday when she presented one of the biggest awards? Better to realize now then later.
While both ladies have been known to dress to impress at several award shows, J. Lo recently had the opportunity to collaborate with shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti. She discussed the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in Harper's Bazaar.
"I have a certain sensibility about the way I dress and design, and I just kind of handed that to him," she shared with the publication. "People really associate me with sparkle and a little bit of street edge and things like that. I wanted to make sure the collection had that, but then some [styles] feel very glam and high-end fashion."