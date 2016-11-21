The Ultimate Guide to Throwing a Celebrity Lifestyle Brand-Inspired Thanksgiving

This is why we turn for help to our patron saints of throwing a kickass Thanksgiving: The barons of celebrity lifestyle brands. Companies like Goop or Draper James or Chrissy Teigen LLC seem to exist solely for the purpose teaching the rest of us how to do everything better, whether it be cooking a meal or washing our children's onesies or carrying tote bags or steaming our vaginas. Sometimes it can be overwhelming to process all of these constant suggestions that we could always be more inspired, but over the holidays it is a goddamn miracle.

That's because we definitely want to be more inspired over Thanksgiving, but we also definitely don't want to think of anything ourselves. So we look to Blake and Chrissy and Gwyneth and Jessica and Reese for guidance on impressing our in-laws and getting us more Instagram likes. Of course each of these lifestyle brands aren't perfect for everybody: You're either Goop or Honest Company...you can't be both. Not on Thanksgiving. So before we tell you how to copy these lovely ladies this holiday season, you must first take our handy-dandy quiz to find out exactly which lovely lady's essence you'll be stealing.