Rapper Bobby Shmurda Released Early From Prison

UPDATE: Rapper Bobby Shmurda has been released from prison. "At approximately 8:30 this morning, Ackquille Pollard was conditionally released from Clinton Correctional Facility," New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed in a statement. "Mr. Pollard will be under community supervision in Kings County until he completes his sentence on February 23, 2026.
He made waves with his track "Hot Boy" and got millions of fans doing the "Shmoney Dance," but that didn't help Bobby Shmurda in his latest legal battle.
E! News can confirm the 22-year-old Miami-native (real name Ackquille Pollard) was officially sentenced to seven years in prison in Manhattan Supreme Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to one count of 4th-degree conspiracy to criminally possess a weapon and one count of 2nd-degree criminal weapons possession.
Since Shmurda accepted a deal, he waived his right to appeal the sentencing. However, E! News has learned he pleaded with the judge as a last-ditch effort, saying, "I was forced to take this sentence. I don't want to take this sentence," Shmurda said as his lawyer Alex Spiro stood flustered beside him. "I want to drop my plea."
However, Supreme Court justice Abraham Clott didn't accept and denied any request for an adjournment. E! News has learned that upon hearing those statements, Judge Clott noted that he had not received a formal application to withdraw the plea and was not in possession of any facts to support Pollard's statement.
Thus, the judge asked defense attorney Alex Spiro if he wanted to make a formal request to withdraw the plea on behalf of his client or to address the statements by Pollard. Alex Spiro said he did not wish to address those comments. Judge Clott stated that Pollard had pled guilty voluntarily and that the plea was proper. He said he did not see any reason why the sentencing should not go forward.
After the hearing, Billboard reported that the rapper's mother, Leslie Pollard, was disappointed. "You don't have any rights in that courtroom," she said. "It's heartbreaking. It's disappointing."
Meanwhile, Shmurda was originally arrested on June 3, 2014 after getting busted for carrying a gun, which he claimed was for a rap video. He's already served 21 months, which means he should be released around 2021.
(Originally published October 19, 2016 at 12:13 p.m. PST)