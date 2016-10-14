Does It Really Work? Our Honest Reviews of 11 Tempting Shark Tank Products

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Oct. 14, 2016 6:00 AM

Shark Tank Products

scrubdaddy.com, squattypotty.com, spikeball.com, tipsyelves.com, Bob D'Amico/ABC via Getty Images

Ever find yourself on a Friday night tempted to pull out the credit card for a Shark Tank product? Trust us, you are not alone.

For eight seasons, ABC's reality show has given hundreds of entrepreneurs the platform for their clever and unique products to succeed in front of a national audience.

And in the process, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Barbara Corcoran have said yes to investing allowing small, developing businesses the opportunity to grow exponentially in a matter of months.

As new items continue to be showcased Friday evenings on ABC, a few anonymous E! News writers decided to admit their purchases and share their honest reviews.

Next time you see the Queen of QVC, Mr. Wonderful or another shark invest, you may want to buy quicker than any shark says "I'm out in."

Scrub Daddy

"After seeing the darn three-pack every visit to Bed, Bath & Beyond, I finally purchased it one day and let me tell you, I don't regret it. The smile opening allows my silverware to get extra clean and the sponge lasts for months."

Squatty Potty

"My investment in a Squatty Potty continues to benefit my daily life. Turns out, going #2 is all about the angle, and the chic contraption enhances the experience, making potty time a fun time."

Tipsy Elves Ugly Christmas Sweaters

"They may be a bit on the expensive side especially since you'll likely wear it once a year, but can you really put a price on being the hit at your holiday party? Great designs, comfortable and you sure look good in front of a photo booth."

Spikeball

"This is random but Spikeball has become a ‘must' on group beach trips this summer. It's basically volleyball but more intense—and can get really competitive. It's actually really fun."

"Our friends had a beach wedding last year and this was a hit!!! It was fun to play and just as amusing to watch."

Shark Tank Products

buydropstop.com, u-lace.com, dudeproducts.com

Drop Stop

"I saw this one random afternoon on QVC and had to have it. I'm always spilling french fries and coins while driving and this actually prevents me from going on a full-on search for my missing items. And by the way, nobody ever asks what it is. If they do, they totally get it after a short explanation."

U-Lace

"I needed a gift for a family friend in elementary school who has a unique style. I gave her a pair and she loves them. Not sure I could pull it off as a grown adult but for kids, go for it!"

Dude Wipes

"I tried the 48 pack available at Ralphs grocery store because there's just something about the name that intrigued me. I'm still a fan of toilet paper but if you're feeling sweaty under the pits or on your face, it's pretty solid."

Shark Tank Products

illumibowl.com, vowtobechic.com, bantambagels.com, losangeleshauntedhayride.com

illumiBowl

"I hate turning on the light in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom because it's so hard to go back to sleep. This totally solved the problem because it's the perfect amount of light and shuts off automatically. Warning: You may want to hide it when guests come over. If not, you'll have to explain what's so close to your toilet bowl."

Ten Thirty One Productions

"The Los Angeles Haunted Hayride was the perfect Halloween experience for someone who can't quite bear the more intense haunted theme parks. The ride around Griffith Park is just scary enough, and enjoying being scared with the people around you adds to the fun. The experience is just interactive enough, with the actors not getting too close but still scaring you!"

Bantam Bagels

"Bantam Bagels are great! As a New Yorker, I'm very particular when it comes to my bagels, and Bantam did not disappoint. I only wish they were bigger because just a bite was not enough. I'll definitely have them again—I'll just have to eat a bunch!" 

Vow to Be Chic

"I love Vow to Be Chic. I'm using them for my best friend's wedding and it's genius. I'm surprised that this hasn't been around before."

Shark Tank airs Friday nights at 9 p.m. only on ABC.

