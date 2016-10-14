Does It Really Work? Our Honest Reviews of 11 Tempting Shark Tank Products

Ever find yourself on a Friday night tempted to pull out the credit card for a Shark Tank product? Trust us, you are not alone.

For eight seasons, ABC's reality show has given hundreds of entrepreneurs the platform for their clever and unique products to succeed in front of a national audience.

And in the process, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Barbara Corcoran have said yes to investing allowing small, developing businesses the opportunity to grow exponentially in a matter of months.

As new items continue to be showcased Friday evenings on ABC, a few anonymous E! News writers decided to admit their purchases and share their honest reviews.