Bella Hadid Poses Half-Naked in This Sexy, New Spread

Bella Hadid has continued adding to her already impressive modeling resume.

The 19-year-old covers the latest issue of Flare magazine, posing half-naked in several photos for the sexy spread.

The black and white pictures feature Bella in a "just out of the shower" type look with wet hair and minimal makeup. While she wears a few outfits—including a see-through Calvin Klein for Urban Outfitters top as well as skirt and jacket—the spread is mostly dedicated to showing off her curves, flaunting cleavage with no shirt or her legs with no pants.

The publication boasts, "The dark-haired beauty with the feline features is one of the most in-demand models and proved that she's got the goods in our smouldering Herb Ritts-inspired photo shoot."