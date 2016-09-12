Why Kendall Jenner Rarely Addresses Her Love Life

Unlike most of her other family members who don't seem to mind when the world knows about the ups and downs of their love life, Kendall Jenner tries to keep that to herself.
The supermodel covers the October issue of Allure magazine and opens up about her desire to keep at least some of her life a mystery, especially when it comes to who she's dating.
When asked about the rumors surrounding her and A$AP Rocky, for example, Kendall got a little uncomfortable.
"I just—my personal life, I'm so young," she told the publication. "Whoever I'm dating, or going to be dating, is young, too. So I don't think it's figured out. Do you know what I mean? So if I don't know what it is, I'd rather not let everyone else know."
But it's not just relationships she tries to keep sacred. While sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian might reign as social media queens, Kendall prefers to live in the moment, rather than addicted to a screen.
"I find it offensive if you're with someone at a dinner and they're just sitting on their phone the whole time," she explained. "I take that personally. Like, am I not interesting enough for you to talk to me? It's so crazy because even though we talk about trying to be present, everyone wants to be in the future now."
She continued, "I definitely have close friends, and even some family members, who are so connected to their phone and can't get off of it."
She recalled a trip she took with Kylie two years ago, revealing, "It was the first time we had ever been to this beautiful place, and we were sitting in a car. I was just zoning out, taking it all in. And Kylie wouldn't put her phone down. I'm like, 'That's so crazy to me that you're not experiencing this.' That was the moment it kind of clicked for me. And I didn't like it. So sometimes I delete Instagram or Twitter or Snapchat off my phone for a couple days."
Still, like any young woman, when she's using them, she wants her social media platforms to reflect who she is.
"I want my Instagram to look good," she admitted. "You go through people's pages and it's all, like, selfies or their butts. I love a good belfie—don't get me wrong. post those every once in a while."
