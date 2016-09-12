Why Kendall Jenner Rarely Addresses Her Love Life

Unlike most of her other family members who don't seem to mind when the world knows about the ups and downs of their love life, Kendall Jenner tries to keep that to herself.

The supermodel covers the October issue of Allure magazine and opens up about her desire to keep at least some of her life a mystery, especially when it comes to who she's dating.

When asked about the rumors surrounding her and A$AP Rocky, for example, Kendall got a little uncomfortable.