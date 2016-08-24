James Corden Opens Up About His Weight and How Hollywood Sees Larger People

James Corden has become one of late night television's most popular hosts, but he didn't always have the confidence to match the act.

When the British host was growing up, he had to deal with being one of the bigger kids in school, a trait that doesn't go unnoticed by many middle schoolers. But the funnyman decided he would take control of the situation; instead of cowering to bullies, 10-year-old Corden rose above them to become cooler than them.

"If you're big at school, you've really got two choices," he shares with Rolling Stone. "You're going to be a target. If you go to school and you're me, you go, 'Right, I'm just going to make myself a bigger target. My confidence, it will terrify them.' That's how I felt in school."

Little did everyone else know, however, that Corden was secretly trembling. "Inside, you're terrified," he confesses, "but if you're a bit funny, if you're quicker than them, they won't circle back on you again."