See Ghostbusters Stars Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon & Leslie Jones All Glammed Up

The high-fashion Ghostbusters gals also open up to some hotshot interviewers about their success in the industry. Wiig, for example, fields Will Ferrell's questions about her Saturday Night Live beginnings. "What was the first thing you got to do on the show?" he asks. "Was it all almost too enormous to be nervous?"

"My very first show I got on something that I wrote," says Wiig. "I was weirdly less nervous for that than I was for the first sketch I was in, which was about someone being pregnant in their butt. I think it was [Amy] Poehler, and we had a baby shower for her and–"

"God, that's good," injects Ferrell.

"I was scared I was going to freeze or swear or pass out," says Wiig.