Oscar Isaac Has No Clue How or Why He Became "the Internet's Boyfriend"

Doesn't Oscar Isaac know that posing with a puppy will instantly make a person that much more desirable?

The Star Wars: The Force Awakens star covers Rolling Stone and shares the coveted space with the most adorable dog. If people weren't swooning over him thanks to his roles in Inside Llewyn Davis, X-Men: Apocolaypse and Star Wars, they definitely will now. As the magazine notes, Isaac has been dubbed by many bloggers as "the Internet's boyfriend," though he isn't aware of it.

"The Internet never struck me as being into monogamous relationships," he tells the magazine, chuckling. "It's very promiscuous, the Internet."

Of course, his relationship with the Internet hit a low point when a picture of him surfaced wearing an Atlas Shrugged T-shirt. It didn't matter that he had worn it five years before the Internet discovered it. "I liked the design," he explains. "I didn't think wearing the shirt was saying I agreed with all her politics. I'm not a libertarian!"