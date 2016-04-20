We Can't Get Enough of Queen Elizabeth's Great-Granddaughter Mia Tindall in New Royal Family Portrait

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Apr. 20, 2016 2:27 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Queen Elizabeth II has quite the adorable crew.

As the anticipation grows for the royal family member's 90th birthday this Thursday, fans are being treated to a brand-new family portrait where a few young kids are turning heads for all the right reasons.

While posing in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, royal followers got to see another adorable shot of Princess Charlotte and Prince George with their great-grandmother.

But as it turns out, it's Zara Phillips' daughter Mia Tindall that is receiving much attention in the professional photo shot by celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz.

PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth ll's life in pictures 

While holding her great-grandmother's purse, the two-year-old smiled for the camera while wearing a navy blue skirt and neutral color cardigan. The ballet flats and white socks also completed the age-appropriate outfit perfectly.

For those unaware, Mia is the proud daughter of Zara and former England rugby player Mike Tindall. She is the couple's first child.

It's been nothing short of a jam-packed schedule for the Queen who is having her birthday celebrations last a whole week. Just a few short days ago, Prince Phillip his wife on a visit to the Royal Mail sorting office in honor of a special new birthday stamp featuring the Queen.

PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth ll's royal fashion through the years 

The couple later attended a new bandstand where children sang and performed in front of the royal duo.

As for her actual birthday, Queen Elizabeth and her husband will have a walkabout in Windsor Castle to meet and greet well-wishers. They will also join other 90-year-olds at Windsor Guildhall to cut and share a birthday cake.

Several gun salutes in honor of the Queen's birthday will also take place throughout the day at Hyde, Windsor Great Park and the Tower of London.

PHOTOS: Stars playing Queen Elizabeth ll

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Top Stories , Queen Elizabeth II , Royals , Birthdays
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.