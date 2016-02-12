Rebel Wilson Addresses Age Scandal, Talks "Playing Age" v. "Actual Age"

  • By
    &

by Rebecca Macatee | Fri., Feb. 12, 2016 11:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rebel Wilson

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Dia&Co

Rebel Wilson firmly believes that age is just a number.

Last year, this led to bit of a scandal when an Australian tabloid accused the How to Be Single star of lying about her actual age. Rebel, now 35, had a sense of humor about the ridiculousness of why this would even matter, but as she now tells the March issue of FLARE magazine, she still doesn't see what the big deal was.

"An actress has a playing age and can play within that, so why does it matter what her actual age is? I don't get that," she tells the mag. "My movie was No. 1 and [the Australian press] tried to find anything they could that was bad on me. The most they could find out is that I stopped saying my age in press articles. It's a business thing because you don't want to be like, 'Oh, I'm 29, about to be 30 coming to America, great.' That's not a positive thing to do when you're an actress in Hollywood."

PHOTOS: Celebs' Quotes on Aging

Rebel Wilson

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Dia&Co

Rebel isn't in any real rush to be settled down, either. "My mom was always a big proponent of going out into the world and living your life: have kids but have them later. And so I really took that to heart," she tells Flare. "I think the saddest thing in the world is when you see a woman who is really smart and a go-getter and then she gets married too young or has kids too young and doesn't really fulfill her dreams."

VIDEO: Rebel Wilson Shares Her Awful First Acting Headshot on Late Night, Laughs About Her Feral Hair and Sporty Side

Rebel Wilson

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Dia&Co

She doesn't mind flying solo for the time being, either. "I caught up with some of my girlfriends from high school when I was back in Australia in December, and a lot of them weren't very happy with their situations and were envious of mine," she says. "I'm definitely not lonely in any way. I love being by myself."

Rebel Wilson

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Dia&Co

A sneak peek of Rebel's full Flare cover story is available today on Texture by Next Issue.

NEWS: It's On! We've Got Rebel Wilson's Video Valentine's Day Message to Justin Bieber

Rebel Wilson

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Dia&Co

Watch the video below to find out the inspiration behind Rebel's plus-size fashion line.

PHOTOS: See Rebel and more stars at the Pitch Perfect 2 Hollywood Premiere

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Rebel Wilson , Top Stories , Magazines

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Chicago West

Khloe Kardashian Proves Kim Kardashian Is One Sweet Auntie to True Thompson

Cardi B, Money, Music Video

Cardi B Strips Down Naked in NSFW "Money" Music Video

ESC: Best Dressed, Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock Is a Festive Beauty in Red and More Best Dressed Stars

Teresa Giudice, WWHL

Teresa Giudice Shades RHONJ Alums Jacqueline Laurita and Caroline Manzo on WWHL

James Corden

James Corden's Famous Friends Come Together for a Holly, Jolly Christmas Carpool Karaoke

Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry

Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Burns Gift From Kailyn Lowry in Bizarre Video

Busy Philipps, Busy Tonight

Awww! Busy Philipps Is All Tears After Oprah Winfrey Surprisingly Calls Into Busy Tonight

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.