Leonardo DiCaprio Reveals His “Misunderstood” Feelings About Having Children: “If It Happens, It Happens"

Golden Globe-winning actor offers insight into his life off camera
By Samantha Schnurr Jan 12, 2016 5:15 PMTags
With one of the most private personal lives in Hollywood, Leonardo DiCaprio is remaining tight-lipped about his off-screen affairs.

Fresh off his third Golden Globe victory, the acclaimed actor intends to keep public eyes on his professional passions and off any personal pursuits. 

"I liked it when you went to see a movie and you didn't know everything about the actor," the 41-year-old Hollywood veteran told Rolling Stone

Still, the inner workings of his bachelor life have piqued public curiosity since he first stole hearts as Jack Dawson in Titanic. In his fourth decade as a single man and newly split from his last girlfriend, model Kelly Rohrbach, many wonder whether the actor has any intention of starting a family of his own sometime soon.

"Do you mean do I want to bring children into a world like this?" the notable environmental activist told the magazine. "If it happens, it happens. I'd prefer not to get into specifics about it, just because then it becomes something that is misquoted. But, yeah."

"I don't know," he added. "To articulate how I feel about it is just gonna be misunderstood."

To a degree, he also thinks his Golden Globe-winning film is misunderstood by critics who are concerned the violent plot won't appeal to female viewers.

"I think it's silly, and I think that the women I've spoken to really enjoyed the movie," he said in defense. 

As for the likelihood of finally winning an Oscar this year after five unfulfilled nominations, DiCaprio doesn't seem to dwell on the career-long question.

"Sure, everyone likes to be recognized, but that's out of my hands—other people control those things," he said. "I will say it would help the film, bring it to more people." 

The issue hits newsstands on Friday. 

