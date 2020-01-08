Inspired by David Bowie: 10 Artists Who Borrowed a Page From the Late Icon's Truly Original Playbook

David Bowie's death left a gaping hole in the roster of living artists whose inspirational reach spanned genres, generations and modes of media, the British singer having made his mark on stage, screen, canvas and the music world.

After his surprising death in 2016 after a battle with cancer he told very few people about but methodically—and creatively—prepared to lose, countless people shared how much Bowie meant to them, be it his music, his style, his humor, his enduring relationship with his wife, Iman, or perhaps even his unforgettable turn in Labyrinth that had touched them over the years.

Today Bowie (aka Ziggy Stardust, aka the Thin White Duke, aka Jareth the Goblin King) would have turned 73. He released his final album, Blackstar, on his 69th birthday, which was two days before he died. Flooding the elegiacal lyrics with even more poignancy, producer Tony Visconti confirmed that Blackstar, which went on to win five Grammys, including Best Rock Song for the haunting title song, was a "parting gift" for his fans.