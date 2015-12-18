Tess Holliday, Amy Schumer and More Stars Fight Back Against Victoria's Secret's Beauty Standards

Not all women in Hollywood flocked to their television screens to watch the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

For plus size model Tess Holliday, who is the first size-22 woman to be signed to a major fashion agency, the famous wings and the women who strut down the runway wearing them represent an unrealistic ideal of beauty in the United States.

"They are perpetuating the image of what's wrong with America and with society, in general, that you have to look a certain way—like a Victoria's Secret Angel—to feel beautiful and be sexy," she told Yahoo! Style.

Holliday is just the latest in a string of famous female figures, from plus size models to actresses and singers, who have in one way or another publicly addressed the pressures they feel in society to maintain a certain physique.

However, few have spoken out directly in response to the images purported by the Victoria's Secret brand—except for this group of ladies, Holliday included, who refuse to stifle their concerns with the famous name.