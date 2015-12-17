Emma Roberts Talks Going Unretouched and Her Bra Size: I'm ''Standing Up for the Small-Busted Girls''

Emma Roberts is all about going bare.
The actress, who stuns on the cover of Allure magazine for their January issue in black lace, opened up about her recent Aerie lingerie campaign, where she chose to ditch any retouching for the ads and go au naturel. And while that may seem crazy for some stars, Roberts explained it was her younger sister who inspired her to do it.
The Scream Queens star tells the mag of a time when she wanted to post a photo of herself and her 14-year-old sister, Grace, on Instagram, but her sibling objected because she didn't want to be scrutinized by the public. That broke Roberts' heart.
"I love her more than anything or anyone in the world," she explained. "She came up to me and said, 'Please don't post that; people are calling me ugly on your Instagram.'"
Grace's reaction really took a toll on Roberts. "I've met some of the most beautiful people in the world, who have been some of the most awful people," she said, while getting emotional at recalling the event. "I'm getting choked up talking about it.... I thought, Here's my little sister, and people are calling her ugly."
And that led to her decision to pose completely bare, in the sense that, it was going to feature the real her.
"You can put yourself out there and not Photoshop yourself or Facetune yourself," she said. It's just fine "to say, 'Oh, I looked bad in that picture, but that was such a fun day...I also wanted to show people: Yes, there is an Emma Roberts, but there is also Emma!" Meaning, "Not red carpet. My hair down. Basically no makeup."
And when it came to her, um, assets, Roberts made sure to leave them the size nature intended.
"I'm a small-B boob," she shared. "I can't even fit into Victoria's Secret bras. They're all too big! So I'm standing up for the small-busted girls." LOL! Get it, girl.
As for what's coming next for the star, the 24-year-old tells the mag, "I think as I get older, there might come a time when I don't want to be in front of the camera anymore and want to be more behind the scenes: I would love to produce and maybe write."
"I thought of it a lot during Scream Queens when every morning there's full hair and makeup and heels and mini dresses," she says. "And I thought, you know, I kind of want to show up to work one day and not care what I look like. It would be nice to just slip away for a little bit."