Amy Schumer Talks Posing Topless for Pirelli Calendar: "Imma Be Me"

When it comes to body empowerment and feeling comfortable in your own skin, Amy Schumer is the role model we look up to.

On Thursday night, the comedian spoke with E!'s Will Marfuggi at GQ's Men of the Year party in West Hollywood about her photo shoot for the 2016 Pirelli Calendar with photographer Annie Leibovitz, and what it felt like stripping down naked in front of flashing lights.

"It felt like I was topless drinking coffee with Annie Leibovitz. Very normal, like any other day of the week," joked the Trainwreck actress.

The two had fun on set together while taking the black-and-white portraits that were a departure from the calendar's traditional high-fashion pictorials.

PHOTOS: Iconic Pirelli Calendar Photos

"I'm a great admirer of comediennes. The Amy Schumer portrait added some fun. It's as if she didn't get the memo saying she could keep her clothes on," shared in a press release about the calendar.

The Inside Amy Schumer creator opened up to E! sharing her hesitations during the shoot and how she quickly regained her confidence with the help of the famous photographer who has captured photos of some of Hollywood's biggest names.

"At first, my instinct was to suck in and she was like, 'Just lean over and have your stomach hang.' I was like, 'Oh yeah, Imma be me.'"

VIDEO: Why Amy Schumer won't take a vacation

The Emmy winner joined a group of 13 other women of "outstanding, professional, social, cultural, sporting and artistic accomplishment" for the 2016 issue. Serena Williams, Patti Smith, Yoko Ono and more will also appear in the calendar.

"I have so many of her books in my house," says Schumer, "to have her photograph me is such a dream."

PHOTOS: 2015 GQ Men of the Year Party

