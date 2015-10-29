Caitlyn Jenner, Reese Witherspoon and More Named Glamour's 2015 Women of the Year

Elle Woods herself graced a cover of the this year's final issue, but inside the magazine's pages, the film regular admitted she almost didn't take the role that made her a household name.

"I was debating whether to do Legally Blonde, and I saw this interview with Gloria Steinem about how important Goldie Hawn's role in Private Benjamin was for women; by the end of the movie, the character socked her fiancé in the face at the altar because he didn't understand who she'd become through her journey," she explained to Glamour. "I was like, ‘I feel like Gloria Steinem told me to do Legally Blonde. That's how Elle Woods is too!' She starts out thinking she's gonna follow a man, but in the end she's like, ‘I don't need you.'"

While she was hesitant at first, Witherspoon credits her childhood with instilling in her the will to forge on.

"I have this drive from my upbringing to be a doer, not just a complainer," Witherspoon told Glamour of the inspiration behind her recent career developments.