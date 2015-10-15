Oprah Winfrey Explains the Idea Behind OWN's Belief

Oprah Winfrey believes in the power of Belief.

The TV titan turned out for the series premiere screening in New York City Wednesday night, where she opened up about OWN's seven-night documentary series that examines the nature of faith and belief in cultures around the world.

"If you can't stick to the belief when things are on shaky ground, then it's not a belief. It's just an idea. So, a true belief is that for which you are rooted and know to be true for yourself," Winfrey told E! News on the red carpet. "I will tell you that there is nobody who gets to be a human being who isn't going to have a dark hour. There's nobody who gets to walk the human path who is not going to have, at some point in your life, something that looks like failure. Belief lets you know that because it looks like failure, it is just a detour. It's not the end of the road, it's just a detour saying, 'Move in another direction.'"

Winfrey, who has been spiritual for as long as she can remember, said she realized the importance of belief "somewhere in my 20s" when she was building The Oprah Winfrey Show. "Every day you got a problem: things are falling apart, things don't work, this doesn't work. Soon you figure out everything passes. Good things pass. Bad things pass. When you really get it, that the whole human condition is about duality, darkness and light, things look like they fail, look like it's not gonna work, but it always changes," she said. "That's what this planet is about."