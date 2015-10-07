Internet-Famous Cat Lil BUB Announces Debut Album: See the Behind-the-Scenes Vid

  • By
    &

by Dominique Haikel | Wed., Oct. 7, 2015 2:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lil BUB in the Studio: The making of The Soundtrack to the Uni...

Lil BUB's debut album, Science & Magic: A Soundtrack to the Universe, is finally available for pre-order at www.lilbub.com/scienceandmagic

Posted by Lil Bub on Wednesday, October 7, 2015

You heard right! Everyone's favorite Internet cat-lebrity, Lil BUB, announced that she will be dropping her debut album titled Science & Magic: A Soundtrack to the Universe.

According to BUB's Facebook page, the album is available for pre-order right now!

Lil BUB's online store mentions that the album will be available for purchase in five awesome formats, including a signed "Limited Picture Disc Vinyl," CD, and digital download, to name a few. 

Bonus awesomeness: 25 percent of the net proceeds from sales will go towards "Lil BUB's Big FUND for special needs pets."

The album is to be released by Joyful Noise Recordings. Upon pre-order, fans will get an instant download of her latest track, "New Gravity" by email. 

BUB's new album is retailing for a cool $30 and will be available to ship around Dec. 4. 

PHOTOS: Celebs With Cats

We don't know about you, but we're already planning out our listening party for this masterpiece. BUB's online store even notes that her musical chops are endorsed by album collaborator, musician Andrew W.K.

He describes the album as "a bonafied and musically gratifying concept album, which entirely emerged from the soul and spirit of Lil BUB herself."

He goes on to say that "listening to these songs is the sonic equivalent to holding Lil BUB in your own arms."

To be honest, nothing sounds better than doing just that. 

Are you pre-ordering Lil BUB's album? Let us know in the comments! 

Speaking of famous cats, watch kids react to the news that Hello Kitty isn't a cat.

PHOTOS: Internet's Most Famous Animals

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Pets , Music , E! Loves , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.