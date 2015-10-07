Internet-Famous Cat Lil BUB Announces Debut Album: See the Behind-the-Scenes Vid

Lil BUB's debut album, Science & Magic: A Soundtrack to the Universe, is finally available for pre-order at www.lilbub.com/scienceandmagic

You heard right! Everyone's favorite Internet cat-lebrity, Lil BUB, announced that she will be dropping her debut album titled Science & Magic: A Soundtrack to the Universe.

According to BUB's Facebook page, the album is available for pre-order right now!

Lil BUB's online store mentions that the album will be available for purchase in five awesome formats, including a signed "Limited Picture Disc Vinyl," CD, and digital download, to name a few.

Bonus awesomeness: 25 percent of the net proceeds from sales will go towards "Lil BUB's Big FUND for special needs pets."

The album is to be released by Joyful Noise Recordings. Upon pre-order, fans will get an instant download of her latest track, "New Gravity" by email.

BUB's new album is retailing for a cool $30 and will be available to ship around Dec. 4.