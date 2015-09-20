Regina King Wins an Emmy for American Crime and Pal Taraji P. Henson Can't Contain Her Excitement

As if Taraji P. Henson could be any better, we can now add Most Supportive Friend to her list of superlatives. Exhibit A? Tonight's Emmy Awards.

The Empire actress had the pleasure of presenting the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie award to her close friend Regina King and she just couldn't help but let her bias show. As soon as she announced King's win, for her role as Aliyah Shadeed in American Crime, Henson let out a huge scream alongside fellow presenter Terrence Howard.

The fun continued as King took the stage, as she got a huge Taraji hug worthy of all the jealousy, as well as another scream. We feel you, Taraji, we feel you.