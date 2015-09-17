Pamela Anderson Poses Naked for Flaunt, Reminisces on Tommy Lee Sex Tape—See the Pics!

Pamela Anderson's still got it!
The 48-year-old actress, activist and mother of two stripped down for Flaunt's CALIFUK (California + U.K.) issue. The Baywatch alum posed naked for a series of pictures shot by famed photographer David LaChapelle, and she also reminisced on her 20-plus years in Hollywood—the good, the bad and the downright disturbing.
Fame and fortune has it's perks—Pamela jokes she's feels "kind of like the Malibu mascot," saying, "I walk around and people are like ‘there she is!' Or just walking down the beach, and being in the water and everyone waving at you like they know who you are."
But, as she tells Flaunt, there are some major downsides to always being identified as the Baywatch babe. "A homeless person went into my home and was living in my guest house with my Baywatch bathing suit on, slicing her wrists," she recalls. "She had a letter that said 'I'm not a lesbian I just want to touch you.' She got my bathing suit out of my room, I was there alone with two babies and I remember seeing a face in a window—isn't it the scariest thing you can think of?"
According to Pamela, the police arrested the woman (who still had her swimsuit) and then asked her if she wanted it back. "I said, 'No, no, you can keep it,'" she recalls.
This isn't Pamela's only major invasion of privacy—back in 2005, a very private video Pamela and then-husband Tommy Lee was stolen from her home. "I was in the Guinness Book of World Records for most downloads," she tells Flaunt.
This was long before naked selfies and sexts were in the news on a regular basis, so the scandal factor was much bigger then that in might be today. Ironically enough, though, Pamela says she thinks now that "everyone's going to regret" being so casual about nudity in the so-called digital age. "...now these kids are sending all these crazy things to each other—and what if they run for President one day?" she asks. "No matter if they erase it it's there. But I think everyone's desensitized."
"I think it's the least sensual thing, a computer," she tells Flaunt. "How does anyone learn to make love? They're so oversaturated with all of this information. It's kind of becoming a lost art. We need to start a sensual revolution, to start feeling our feelings again. It's that loss of intimacy."
Fair point. For much, much more from Pamela, pick up Flaunt's CALIFUK issue now.