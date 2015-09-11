Chadwick BosemanDwayne Johnson KIM & KYLIEPhotosVideos

Beyoncé, Jay Z, Blue Ivy and Kelly Rowland Enjoy Vacation on the Amalfi Coast—See the Pics!

Iconic pop diva goes with family and friends on vacation on boat in Italy

By Samantha Schnurr Sep 11, 2015 9:50 PMTags
TravelBeyoncéVacationBirthdaysKelly RowlandItalyJay Z
Beyonce, Jay-ZAKM-GSI

Ciao, bella!

Beyoncé Knowles was spotted soaking up all the sea and sun on a trip to the Amalfi Coast of Italy. The belated birthday girl appeared relaxed and happy, surrounded by hubby Jay Z and daughter Blue Ivy. The trio was joined by fellow Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland and her family—including husband Tim Witherspoon and baby son, Titan. The families traveled in a luxury yacht through the Mediterranean, stopping in Nerano for lunch at the top-rated Italian gem, "La Conca del Sogno." Translation: the conch of a dream. It certainly looks like the lunch of our dreams! 

The couple dined on traditional southern Italian fare including fresh oysters—probably plucked from the sea that very morning. To top the meal off, white wine was served. Bottoms up!

PHOTOS: Blue Ivy is Beyonce's mini-me

CreditFAMEFLYNET PICTURES

As for wardrobe, everyone was chic as ever, of course. Queen Bey opted for a whole lot of white, highlighting her famous curves in a black and white zebra-printed romper and complementary white blazer draped over her shoulders. Her natural curls were pinned away from her face in a series of braids and the beauty look was complete with a berry lip. No beachy ensemble is finished without a pair of cat-eye sunglasses. The entire look was reminiscent of Italian screen siren Sophia Loren.

New mom Rowland looked equally radiant in a multi-colored sleeveless frock, laid-back braids, and sunglasses. Rapper Jay Z matched his wife in a simple black and white striped T-shirt, shorts and some shades. Blue Ivy was a pint-size fashionista in a white and yellow sundress and matching open-toed ankle strap sandals.

READ: Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon do the "Single Ladies" dance at the U.S. Open

The trip comes as a belated birthday present for 34-year-old Beyoncé, according to Us Weekly. The Grammy winner celebrated on Sept. 4 with a tribute from her family and friends—a musical memory book capturing significant moments from the singer's life with the people she loves most, including Jay Z who shared a heartwarming memory:

"This song reminds me of you and I on vacation," he said of the song "Yellow," by Coldplay, which was also featured in a moment of Beyonce's 2013 documentary, Life Is But A Dream. "'Look at the stars, look how they shine for you.' So many legendary nights. It represents vulnerability; it's us in our own world, away from work and totally lost in love. 'For you, I'll bleed myself dry.'"

Cheers to another unforgettable vacation!

