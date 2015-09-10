Justin Timberlake & Jimmy Fallon Just Took It to a Whole New Level: See Why Their Bromance Is the Absolute Best!

If only Matt Damon and Ben Affleck had added a little more song-and-dance to the mix...

Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake officially cemented their status yesterday as the reigning bromance in showbiz, offering up a two-pronged display of just-waiting-to-go-viral shenanigans that had everybody squealing and guys texting each other, "Dude, why aren't we more like that?"

Well, you're not like that, sirs, because no twosome can be quite like this one: the perfect storm of comedic chops, musical talent, family-man aw-shucks appeal and all-around adorableness. Separately, they're fun, but together...a force to be reckoned with.