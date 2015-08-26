Russell Wilson and Ciara Gush About Each Other in Rolling Stone: ''We Have the Same Vision''

OK, Russell Wilson and Ciara, we get it…you're perfect for each other!

In a new article with Rolling Stone, the Seahawks quarterback can't help but gush about his girlfriend (and can you really blame him?), but he thinks it's more than just attraction or even fate that brought them together.

Much like his Super Bowl interception against the Patriots earlier this year that lead to the Seahawks losing the title (something he still sees as a test from God), Wilson believes his relationship with Ciara is all part of his Creator's plan. In fact, the mega-athlete told his friends he was going to end up with the singer even before they ever met.