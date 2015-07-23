Chris Brown's Holdover in the Philippines a "Big Misunderstanding," Rapper Says "I Didn't Do Nothing"

Some people just don't want Chris Brown to leave their town.

After performing at a packed concert Tuesday night in Manila, the "Loyal" singer headed to the airport to board a private plane. But before he could buckle his seatbelts, the Grammy winner had to delay his departure pending clearance by the Bureau of Immigration.

According to reports, the flight was delayed because of fraud allegations against Brown and his promoter for a cancelled concert last New Year's Eve. Brown couldn't follow through with the show because he reportedly lost his passport the day before the event.

Never one to remain quiet, Brown ultimately decided to poke fun at all of the headlines surrounding his travels in two separate Instagram videos.