Rappers Birdman and Young Thug Allegedly Linked to Lil Wayne's Tour Bus Shooting

The feud between rappers Lil Wayne and Birdman has taken a very scary turn.

E! News has obtained a legal indictment from June 25 against Jimmy Winfrey, who was charged for the shooting of Lil Wayne's tour buses that occurred in April. But the crazy part? The indictment also names Birdman (real name Bryan Williams) and Young Thug (Jeffrey Williams), saying Winfrey called cellphones linked to these rappers before and after the gunfire.

The court documents, filed in Cob County, Ga., details 30 counts against Winfrey—including aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm and violation of both the RICO Act and Street Gang Terrorism Prevention Act.

Birdman and Young Thug are not facing charges.

The indictment opens by giving substantial background, first identifying Winfrey, Young Thug, Birdman and Lil Wayne as Blood gang members, and claiming that the defendant (Winfrey) is a high-ranking member in the Young Slime Life subset of the Bloods.