Victoria Beckham Auctioning Daughter Harper's Designer Threads for Charity

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Burberry
Victoria Beckham is making good use of her spring cleaning! The fashionable mom will be auctioning off 3-year-old daughter Harper's clothing to benefit Save the Children.
Beckham is donating quite a lot of baby Beckham options: 25 designer outfits, including shoes, jackets paired with dresses, tops and jeans.
Posh Spice isn't skimping on the high-priced designer duds either. The labels on the donated items include, Chloe, Ralph Lauren, Stella McCartney, Gucci and Marc Jacobs. Talk about a posh charity shop!
The Fashion Saves Lives sale will take place on eBay between June 18 and 28.
"I am delighted to be supporting the wonderful work of Save the Children through the Fashion Saves Lives Sale," Beckham said in a statement. "As a mother, I passionately believe that all children, wherever they live, have the right to a happy, healthy life. Everyone out there can do their part by purchasing or donating, ensuring children all around the world have the opportunity of a brighter future."
All of the proceeds will go towards Save the Children's goal of ending child deaths from preventable causes by 2030.