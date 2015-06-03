Taylor Schilling Nips Out, Laura Prepon Flaunts Cleavage for Rolling Stone

Taking a break from Litchfield penitentiary and bringing the sex appeal...
Orange Is the New Black's Taylor Schilling and Laura Prepon stun on the latest cover of Rolling Stone magazine, and inside the issue, the co-stars open up about the success of the hit Netflix series.
Shedding their orange jumpsuits in favor of skin-bearing ensembles, Schilling, 30, rocks a semi-sheer white tank sans bra while Prepon, 35, wears a denim button-down shirt, leaving little to the imagination as she shows off her killer cleavage.
Coupled with the superhot cover is an interview with a number of the key castmembers on Orange Is the New Black, including Schilling, Prepon, Laverne Cox, Uzo Aduba, Natasha Lyonne, Dascha Polanco, Selenis Leyva as well as show creator Jenji Kohan.
While the show is chock-full of diverse characters, the actresses actually have a great deal in common, as many found themselves typecast in Hollywood and struggled to land a role.
"We're all grateful for this opportunity to be on a show that's not about how skinny or young you are," Leyva, who plays Gloria Mendoza on the series, explains. "We know what it's like to audition and be told you're not the right type."
"I was like, ‘I am done. I give up and I'm giving it up,'" Aduba, who plays Crazy Eyes, recalls of quitting the industry before Orange came calling. "And I was on the train in tears, not like bawling, but you know, that kind of cry – the tears you can't, like, stop them. I had given up on all of it. It was so hard on my heart, because I loved it."
As Natasha Lyonne (Nicky Nichols) explains, "They found a lot of us at a moment in our lives where we had already been through our own personal hells" (likewise, both Schilling and Cox tell the mag how they have been through years of therapy).
When it comes to the comradery of the cast, Orange is unlike any other set, and, taking a cue from showrunner Shonda Rhimes' playbook, the ladies say it's due to Kohan's no assholes policy.
"We are not going to be the example for how women don't work together," Aduba says.
"Jenji said from the beginning, 'I don't want any assholes on my show,'" adds Leyva.
Additionally, Cox sums up the sentiments of the cast when she reflects on the brilliant legacy of the series. "We've revolutionized television. The unprecedented diversity that we just saw in pilot season I think would not be possible if it weren't for us."
Orange Is the New Black's third season will premiere on Netlix on June 12.