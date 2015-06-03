Taylor Schilling Nips Out, Laura Prepon Flaunts Cleavage for Rolling Stone

Jessica Miglio for Netflix

While the show is chock-full of diverse characters, the actresses actually have a great deal in common, as many found themselves typecast in Hollywood and struggled to land a role.

"We're all grateful for this opportunity to be on a show that's not about how skinny or young you are," Leyva, who plays Gloria Mendoza on the series, explains. "We know what it's like to audition and be told you're not the right type."

"I was like, ‘I am done. I give up and I'm giving it up,'" Aduba, who plays Crazy Eyes, recalls of quitting the industry before Orange came calling. "And I was on the train in tears, not like bawling, but you know, that kind of cry – the tears you can't, like, stop them. I had given up on all of it. It was so hard on my heart, because I loved it."

As Natasha Lyonne (Nicky Nichols) explains, "They found a lot of us at a moment in our lives where we had already been through our own personal hells" (likewise, both Schilling and Cox tell the mag how they have been through years of therapy).