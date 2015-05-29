Sarah Michelle Gellar, Selma Blair Recreate Cruel Intentions Kiss—See the Pic!

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Selma Blair and Reese Witherspoon's Cruel Intentions reunion looks like it really was the "best girls' night of the year!!"

While watching The Unauthorized Musical Parody Of Cruel Intentions at Rockwell: Table & Stage in L.A., the trio reminisced on old times, but that wasn't all: Sarah Michelle and Selma even recreated their iconic kiss from the 1999 teen movie!

It's been 16 years since Cruel Intentions hit theaters, but as you can see from this pic (taken by Brad Everett Young and posted to his Instagram), both ladies are still up for a smooch!