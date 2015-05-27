Joe Manganiello Doesn't Mind Being Objectified, Which He Proves by Wearing a Soaking Wet Shirt

Joe Manganiello is getting wet and wild in the pages of Details!

The actor is featured in the magazine's June/July issue, posing in a wet shirt. Luckily, Manganiello has no objections to being objectified for his good looks. "Why would I? I don't think men care why women like them, as long as they do. That's the point of the nerd in high school who makes it big," the Pennsylvania-raised actor says. "You work that hard for a reason. You want to have access to the dating pool."

However, according to his Magic Mike XXL co-star Channing Tatum, there's more to Manganiello than big muscles. "Everybody sees Joe as the physical specimen he is—you can't miss that. Unfortunately, that means people assume that he has no other attributes or skills until he proves it to them," he says. "But one of my favorite things about Joe is that he doesn't feel the need to prove himself to anyone."