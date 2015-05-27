WELCOME!

Joe Manganiello Doesn't Mind Being Objectified, Which He Proves by Wearing a Soaking Wet Shirt

"I don't think men care why women like them, as long as they do," the Magic Mike XXL actor tells the magazine
Joe Manganiello is getting wet and wild in the pages of Details!

The actor is featured in the magazine's June/July issue, posing in a wet shirt. Luckily, Manganiello has no objections to being objectified for his good looks. "Why would I? I don't think men care why women like them, as long as they do. That's the point of the nerd in high school who makes it big," the Pennsylvania-raised actor says. "You work that hard for a reason. You want to have access to the dating pool."

However, according to his Magic Mike XXL co-star Channing Tatum, there's more to Manganiello than big muscles. "Everybody sees Joe as the physical specimen he is—you can't miss that. Unfortunately, that means people assume that he has no other attributes or skills until he proves it to them," he says. "But one of my favorite things about Joe is that he doesn't feel the need to prove himself to anyone."

In fact, Manganiello only intended to prove something to himself when he played a werewolf in HBO's hit series True Blood. "No one pointed a gun at my head and said I had to look a certain way," he says of getting ripped—and often naked—for the career-defining role. "I was hired for how I looked then, and I could have stayed that way, but why wouldn't I want to come in the best shape of my life?"

Manganiello pushed himself to the limit yet again when he was shooting the sequel to 2012's Magic Mike, in theaters July 1. In fact, while filming one scene, he tore his biceps as he was performing on a sex swing. "I had to power through four and a half weeks of shooting, just dealing with the pain and praying that the biceps didn't detach completely," the actor says. "I had surgery the second I got back [to L.A.]."

Injuries aside, Manganiello realizes he's got it made—and not just because he's marrying Sofía Vergara. "My life's pretty damn good," he says, "and if working out had anything to do with affording me the type of life I have, then bring on more."

Details' June/July issue is on national newsstands June 2.

