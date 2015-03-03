Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec and Wife Diane Split Up

Robert Herjavec's cheering section is down a member.

The Shark Tank tycoon, announced as one of the celebs competing on Dancing With the Stars this coming season, has legally separated from his wife of nearly 15 years, Diane Plese, a source confirms to E! News.

The well-heeled duo have three children together, daughters Caprice and Skye and son Brendan.

"Human relationships are so difficult," Herjavec told TMZ, which also reported that the ABC star has his eye on divorce court as well. "I wish nothing but love and peace for our family as we move forward from this."