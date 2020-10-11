14 Superstars You Probably Forgot Got Their Start on Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live has been home to many famous faces in its 45 years on the air.

Some of those stars stuck around for long tenures—like Kenan Thompson, now in his record 18th season, and Kate McKinnon, the longest serving female cast member ever with nine seasons—while others had a decidedly shorter time on the sketch show.

While some of those blips on the SNL radar were relegated to the footnotes of TV history—no offense to the Dan Vitale and Morwenna Banks fans out there—some went on to become much bigger than their brief time on the show might've otherwise foreshadowed.

Did you know The Connors' Laurie Metcalf made an appearance way before she rocketed to stardom with her Emmy-winning Roseanne role? Or that Julia Louis-Dreyfus was a cast member for a few seasons before hitting it big with Seinfeld? She met even creator Larry David on the show!