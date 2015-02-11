Ansel Elgort Tells Details Why He Got Back With Violetta Komyshan: "I Knew Something Was Missing"

Ansølo is no longer riding solo.

Ansel Elgort's life is moving at warp speed, and the actor wanted to bring someone along for the ride. That someone, it turns out, is his on-again girlfriend and high school sweetheart Violetta Komyshan. As Elgort explains in Details' March issue, being apart for five months gave him some perspective. "I was doing OK," he says of being single, "but I knew something was missing, and I was like, 'Oh, that's love.'"

How sweet!

In many ways, Elgort has always been wise beyond his years.

The actor made his feature film debut in 2013's Carrie remake, starring Julianne Moore and Chloë Grace Moretz. "I hadn't even graduated from LaGuardia yet," he says. "I could tell everybody who was saying, 'You're making a mistake, go to college,' that I wasn't making a mistake. I missed graduation to shoot."