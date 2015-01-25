2015 SAG Awards Best and Worst Moments: Orange Is the New Black Takes Over, Viola Davis Empowers, Birdman Wins and More!

The red carpet has been rolled out and the stars have arrived in their finest attire for yet another anticipated show.

Awards season continues tonight with the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, and as we watch some of the biggest names in the industry get acknowledged and honored for their work in television and film in the past year, we also give thanks to these memorable moments...

They're Actors: Those familiar with the SAG Awards know that the introduction is always a few A-listers talking about the first stages of their career and concluding with the famous line, "I'm an actor." Well, two stars especially stood out.

"Growing up in New York City, all I ever wanted to be was Scarlett O'Hara. Oh, well," Jennifer Aniston joked. Meanwhile, Zach Galifianakis simply questioned, "I'm an actor?" LOL.