Singer Joe Cocker Dead at 70 After Losing Battle to Lung Cancer

In 2008, Cocker was ranked No. 97 on Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Singers list. He is survived by his wife Pam, his brother Victor, step-daughter Zoey Schroeder and two grandchildren, Eva & Simon Schroeder.

According to Sony Music, a private memorial is being planned and memorial donations can be made to The Cocker Kids' Foundation.

Following the news of the singer's passing, a number of celebrities took to social media to express their sorrow, and singer Paul McCartney also shared a heartfelt statement. Our thoughts go out to Cocker's friends, family and fans.

Paul McCartney: "It's really sad to hear about Joe's passing. He was a lovely northern lad who I loved a lot and, like many people, I loved his singing "I was especially pleased when he decided to cover With A Little Help From My Friends and I remember him and (producer) Denny Cordell coming round to the studio in Savile Row and playing me what they'd recorded and it was just mind-blowing, totally turned the song into a soul anthem and I was forever grateful for him for doing that.

"I knew him through the years as a good mate and I was so sad to hear that he had been ill and really sad to hear today that he had passed away. He was a great guy, a lovely guy who brought so much to the world and we'll all miss him."