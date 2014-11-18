Nicki Minaj Will Marry, Then Have Babies: Why She Wants to "Do It in That Order"

Nicki Minaj isn't shy about showing off her sexuality in her music videos, but let's get one thing straight: She will not have any babies out of wedlock!

In an interview with Complex, the 31-year-old rapper said, quite matter-of-factly, "I definitely will be married before I have my baby."

Calm down, Barbs—she's not pregnant! Nicki's talking about the hypothetical kids in her future. She wants to become a mom sooner rather than later, though. Her third album, The Pinkprint, comes out Dec. 15. Now, keeping that in mind, Nicki said if she doesn't have a child by the time she's done with album No. 5, "No matter how much money I have," she "would be disappointed, as a woman, because I feel like I was put here to be a mother."