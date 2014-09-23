Girl With Three Boobs a Fake?! Everything to Know About Jasmine Tridevil's Elaborate Hoax

This is exactly why people have trust issues.

Just yesterday, the world was introduced to the shocking and controversial Jasmine Tridevil, a 21-year-old licensed massage therapist who claimed to have undergone a $20,000 plastic surgery procedure to add a third breast to her body so that she would become "unattractive to men"—and maybe score herself an MTV reality show.

Well, now we find out that three-boob girl is a fake, and her entire story is a hoax. However, the real story behind everything is still a doozy.

Snopes.com took a deeper look at Tridevil's claims, only to find out that all evidence points to her fooling everyone.

Photos on a modeling page belonging to an Alicia Jasmine Hessler closely match the circulating images of Jasmine Tridevil, and profile pictures on Hessler's YouTube page strongly resemble Tridevil, as well. Additionally, the JasmineTridevil.com domain was registered by someone named Alisha Jasmine Hessler, who happens to be a massage therapist in Tampa.