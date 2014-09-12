London Fashion Weekend Highlights: Gorgeous Culture Clash at Fyodor Golan's Catwalk Show

London Fashion Weekend is the place to spot trends and E! went backstage and front row, where Fyodor Golan presented their latest collection.

The design duo are a favourite with celebrities such as Laura Whitmore and Rita Ora, who snapped up their designs straight from the catwalk.

"It's great to be at London Fashion Weekend," says Fyodor. "We're bringing a different take on our collection, which is more relaxed and wearable and it's good to see our vision translated to a wider audience."

Their recent work is inspired by their time backpacking in the Far East. "You'd see monks in their traditional orange robes, but carrying an iPhone and a Justin Bieber umbrella, so there's a real contrast," says Golan.

Check out the zoomed-up Hyperlapse video of their show for a taste of the trends and watch Fyodor Golan revealing what inspired them below.